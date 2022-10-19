In Photos: PM Modi Inaugurates Defence Expo, Mission Schools in Gujarat

Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inauguration of the DefExpo 22, at Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre in Gandhinagar, Wednesday, 19 October.
(Photo: PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, 19 October, inaugurated the country's "biggest-ever" defence expo, which showcased the products of Indian companies, in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
Speaking at DefExpo 2022, the prime minister said, "...(the event) has marked the beginning of a new future. It's the first such Defence Expo in the country where only Indian companies are participating, where there are only Made in India defence equipment."
PM Modi, who is on a two-day visit to his home state, also launched the Mission Schools of Excellence at Trimandir, Adalaj. The initiative aims at strengthening educational infrastructure in Gujarat by setting up new classrooms, smart classrooms, computer labs, and ensuring the overall upgradation of the infrastructure of schools in the state. The PM also launched projects worth Rs 4,260 crore during the event.
Here are a few snapshots from the two events.
Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and others at the inauguration of the DefExpo 22, at Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre in Gandhinagar, Wednesday, 19 October.
Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his address during the inauguration of DefExpo 22, in Gandhinagar, Wednesday, 19 October.
Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches India Mil Airworthiness Procedures (IMAP) as Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel look on during the inauguration of DefExpo 22, in Gandhinagar, Wednesday, 19 October.
Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inauguration of DefExpo 22, in Gandhinagar, Wednesday, 19 October.
People greet PM Modi ahead of the launch of Mission Schools of Excellence in Gujarat, on Wednesday, 19 October.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with students children during the launch of Mission Schools of Excellence at Adalaj, Gandhinagar, on Wednesday, 19 October.
