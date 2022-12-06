In Photos: PM Modi Chairs All-Party Meeting on India's G-20 Presidency

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Photos: PM Modi Chairs All-Party Meeting on India's G-20 Presidency

India formally assumed the G20 presidency after the 2022 Indonesia summit.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the all-party meeting on G20 summit, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and others attend the all-party meeting on G20 summit, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with CPI National General Secretary, D. Raja during the all-party meeting on G20 summit, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during the all-party meeting on G20 summit, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin during the all-party meeting on G20 summit, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. DMK senior leader T. R. Baalu also seen.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy during the all-party meeting on G20 summit, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu during the all-party meeting on G20 summit, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.

All-party meet on India's G20 presidency, tweeted by MK Stalin. 

