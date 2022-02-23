In Photos: People in Uttar Pradesh Cast Their Votes for Assembly Polls

Lucknow: BSP supremo Mayawati shows her inked finger after casting her vote, during the fourth phase of UP Assembly elections, in Lucknow, on Wednesday, 23 February.
(Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar)
Voting is underway for the fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls on Wednesday, 23 February. Polling in this phase, which includes the five prime seats in the capital city of Lucknow, will span over nine districts and 59 constituencies.
Here is a glimpse of the polling in Uttar Pradesh.
Lucknow: A security personnel assists an elderly couple at a polling station, during the fourth phase of UP Assembly polls, in Lucknow, on Wednesday, 23 February.
Lucknow: Women hold their identification cards as they pose for a photograph after casting their votes at a polling station, during the fourth phase of UP Assembly polls, in Lucknow, on Wednesday, 23 February.
Lucknow: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, with his family, shows his finger marked with indelible ink, after casting his vote at a polling station, during the fourth phase of UP Assembly polls, in Lucknow, on Wednesday, 23 February.
Lucknow: UP Cabinet Minister and BJP candidate Brajesh Pathak shows his identification card and his finger marked with indelible ink, after casting his vote at a polling station, during the fourth phase of UP Assembly polls, in Lucknow, on Wednesday, 23 February.
Pilibhit: A labourer shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting her vote, during the fourth phase of UP Assembly polls, in Pilibhit district, on Wednesday, 23 February.
Lucknow: People show their identification cards as they wait in queues to cast their votes at a polling station, during the fourth phase of UP Assembly polls, in Lucknow, on Wednesday, 23 February.
Lucknow: People show their identification cards as they wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station, during the fourth phase of UP Assembly polls, in Lucknow, on Wednesday, 23 February.
Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) National General Secretary Satish Mishra with his family shows his finger marked with indelible ink, after casting his vote at a polling station, during the fourth phase of UP Assembly polls, in Lucknow, on Wednesday, 23 February.
Lakhimpur Kheri: Security personnel escort Union MoS for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra as he arrives to cast his vote at a polling station, during the fourth phase of UP Assembly polls, in Lakhimpur Kheri, on Wednesday, 23 February. Mishra's son Ashish Mishra is the prime accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, and is currently out on bail.
Unnao: Voters holding their identification cards, wait in a queue to cast their votes for the fourth phase of UP Assembly elections, at Darbaripur polling station, in Unnao, on Wednesday, 23 February. The buttons of the voting machine were jammed due to which voting was disrupted for a long time, causing long queues at the station.
