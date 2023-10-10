In Photos: New Zealand Continue Winning Run, Trump Netherlands by 99 Runs

Photo gallery: New Zealand beat Netherlands by 99 runs in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023.
Hyderabad: New Zealand's batter Devon Conway plays a shot during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Netherlands, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023.
Hyderabad: Netherlands' Aryan Dutt bowls during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Netherlands, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023.
Hyderabad: New Zealand's batter Will Young celebrates his half-century during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Netherlands, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023.
Hyderabad: Netherlands' Paul van Meekeren celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Will Young on 70 during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Netherlands, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023.
Hyderabad: New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra plays a shot during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Netherlands, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023.
Hyderabad: New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra celebrates his half century during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Netherlands, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023.
Hyderabad: New Zealand's batter Rachin Ravindra celebrates his half-century during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Netherlands, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. He eventually got out on 51
Hyderabad: Netherlands players celebrate the wicket of New Zealands batter Darly Mitchell (48) during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Netherlands, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023.
At the fall of his wicket New Zealand were 238/4 in 40.1 overs.
Hyderabad: New Zealand's batter Tom Latham celebrates his half-century during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Netherlands, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023.
He made 53 as New Zealand went onto post 322/7.
Hyderabad: Netherlands' Colin Ackermann plays a shot during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Netherlands, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad, Monday,
Hyderabad: Netherlands' batter Max ODowd runs between the wickets during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Netherlands, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023.
Hyderabad: New Zealand bowler Rachin Ravindra celebrates the wicket of Netherlands batter Bas De Leede during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Netherlands, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023.
He got out on 18 as NZ were 67/3 in 16.4 overs
Hyderabad: Netherlands' batter Bas De Leede plays a shot during the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Netherlands, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023.
Hyderabad: Netherlands' Max ODowd plays a shot during the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Netherlands, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023.
Hyderabad: New Zealand bowler Rachin Ravindra celebrates with teammates the wicket of Netherlands batter Bas De Leede during the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Netherlands, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023.
Hyderabad: New Zealand bowler Mitch Santner celebrates the wicket of Netherlands batter Max ODowd during the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Netherlands, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023.
Hyderabad: Netherlands' Roelof van der Merwe tries to reach the crease during the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Netherlands, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023.
Hyderabad: Netherlands' Colin Ackermann celebrates his fifty runs during the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Netherlands, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023.
He was Netherlands' highest-scorer with 69.
Hyderabad: Netherlands' Scott Edwards plays a shot during the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Netherlands, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023.
Hyderabad: New Zealand's Mitch Santner celebrates with teammates after dismissing Scott Edwards during the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Netherlands, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023.
Hyderabad: New Zealand's Mitch Santner during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Netherlands, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023.
He finished with a haul of 5 wickets for 59 runs in 10 overs.
Hyderabad: Netherlands' Scott Edwards leaves after losing his wicket during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Netherlands, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023.
Hyderabad: Players of New Zealand and Netherlands at the end of their ICC Mens Cricket World Cup match at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023.
New Zealand won the match by 99 runs.
Hyderabad: Players of New Zealand and Netherlands greet each other at the end of their ICC Mens Cricket World Cup match at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad, Monday, Oct. 9, 2023.
