In Photos: Mukarram Jah, Titular 8th Nizam of Hyderabad, Begins His Last Journey

The titular Eighth Nizam of Hyderabad and his wife Princess Ezra. Mukarram Jah passed away on 15 January 2023.
(Image: Accessed by The Quint)
Chowmahalla Palace, near Charminar, readied to accommodate the mortal remains of Mukarram Jah. Public will be allowed to pay obeisance to the body before the funeral.
Family members of the titular Eighth Nizam of Hyderabad at Chowmahalla Palace.
Insides of Chowmahalla Palace readied for funeral arrangements of Mukkaram Jah.
Burial place prepared for the titular Eighth Nizam of Hyderabad at Mecca Masjid, Hyderabad.
Old photographs of Mukarram Jah and his family at Chowmahalla Palace.
Mukarram Jah's body reached Chowmahalla Palace on 17 January.
The body will be moved to Mecca Masjid in a palanquin, born by family members. A procession is expected to be held before the funeral.
Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrashekar Rao (middle) with bereaved family members of the Nizam including his brother Mir Karamat Ali Muffakham Jah (left).
An old photograph of Mukarram Jah with his mother Princess Dur-e-Sewar.
