In Photos: Monsoon Showers Flood Mumbai

Mumbai: Schoolchildren wade through a flooded street following heavy monsoon rains, in Mumbai, on Tuesday, 5 July 2022.
(Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil)
Mumbai: Schoolchildren wade through a flooded street following heavy monsoon rains, in Mumbai, on Tuesday, 5 July 2022.
Mumbai: A local train runs on flooded tracks between Kurla and Tilak Nagar, following heavy monsoon rains, in Mumbai, on Tuesday, 5 July 2022.
Thane: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was accorded a grand welcome by his supporters on his first visit to his hometown Thane, on Monday, 4 July 2022, after taking the oath of office.
Mumbai: Students walk past as people try to repair an auto-rickshaw on a flooded road amid heavy monsoon rains, in Mumbai, on Tuesday, 5 July 2022.
Mumbai: Schoolchildren wade through a flooded street following heavy monsoon rains, in Mumbai, on Tuesday, 5 July 2022.
Mumbai: Commuters move on a road amid monsoon rains, in Mumbai, on Monday, 4 July 2022.
Mumbai: Vehicles stuck in a heavy traffic jam on Western Express Highway following monsoon rains, in Mumbai, on Tuesday, 5 July 2022. The IMD on Tuesday issued a heavy rainfall alert for Maharashtra for the next four days.
Mumbai: Vehicles ply on a road amid monsoon rains, in Mumbai, on Monday, 4 July 2022.
Mumbai: A man pushes his scooter through a flooded street following heavy monsoon rains, in Mumbai, on Tuesday, 5 July 2022.
The city is expected to witness heavy rainfall on 7 and 8 July. A yellow alert has been issued. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted "moderate to heavy rainfall" for Mumbai and its suburbs and the possibility of "very heavy to extremely heavy" showers at isolated places for the next few days.
