In Photos: Looking back at How Gukesh Won the 2024 Candidates Tournament

2024 Candidates Tournament: Looking back at how Gukesh won through photos
(Photo: FIDE)
India's 17-year-old chess prodigy, Gukesh became the youngest-ever champion of the Candidates Tournament. His campaign commenced with a draw against the most experienced Indian in the open section – Vidit Gujrathi.
In his second match, Gukesh defeated fellow Indian teenager Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa. That too, while playing with black pieces.
Up against a two-time Candidates Tournament champion in Ian Nepomniachtchi, Gukesh drew his third match.
Facing the world number 2 in his fourth match, USA's Fabiano Caruana, Gukesh got a draw with black pieces.
Gukesh got his second victory in the fifth round, wherein he defeated the lowest-seeded player in the open circuit – Azerbaijan's Nijat Abasov.
In his sixth match against the world number three Hikaru Nakamura, Gukesh got a praggmatic draw.
His only defeat in this competition came in the seventh round, where Gukesh lost to French-Iranian Grandmaster Alireza Firouzja while playing with black pieces.
However, the youngster made a stunning comeback by beating Vidit Gujrathi in the eighth round.
His unbeaten streak against fellow Indian compatriots continued, as in the ninth round, he drew against Praggnanandhaa.
Despite playing with black pieces, Gukesh showed great strength to get a draw against Ian Nepomniachtchi in the tenth round.
In Round 10, Gukesh drew against Fabiano Caruana.
The Chennai-born player then completed the double over Nijat Abasov in Round 12, beating the Azerbaijani with black pieces.
Gukesh took the sole lead in the competition when he defeated Alireza Firouzja in the penultimate round, avenging his Round 7 defeat.
In the final round, Gukesh drew against Hikaru Nakamura, which was enough for him to be crowned as champion. Now, he will take on Ding Liren at the 2024 World Chess Championship.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)