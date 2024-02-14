Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Pics: Karan Johar & Others Arrive to Support Gauri Khan's New Venture Tori

Pics: Karan Johar & Others Arrive to Support Gauri Khan's New Venture Tori

Gauri Khan has opened her first restaurant in Mumbai. For the grand launch of 'Tori'.
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Published:

Gauri Khan has opened her first restaurant in Mumbai. For the grand launch of 'Tori'.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Gauri Khan has opened her first restaurant in Mumbai. For the grand launch of 'Tori'.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Gauri Khan has opened her first restaurant in Mumbai. For the grand launch of 'Tori'. She hosted a dinner for her friends, including filmmaker Karan Johar, Bhavna Pandey, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Chunky Pandey, Neelam Kothari, among others.

Gauri Khan has opened her first restaurant in Mumbai. For the grand launch of 'Tori'.

She hosted a dinner for her friends.  Neelam Kothari was present. 

Sanjay Kapoor also showed up. 

Samir Soni also arrived. 

Chunky Pandey and others also turned up for the event. 

Sussanne Khan also arrived. 

Karan Johar turned up in black. 

Also ReadPics: Ananya Panday, Karan Johar Attend Neha Dhupia's Housewarming Party

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT