IPL 2023: Shahid Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Anu Malik Watch Mumbai Defeat RCB

Shahid Kapoor went for an outing as he visited Wankhede stadium to watch the match between MI an dRCB
Photo: BCCI
Various celebrities turned out to watch the IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. Bollywood celebrities Shahid Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and music director Anu Malik were snapped sitting in the stands as they enjoyed the clash between two of the best teams of the tournament.
Shahid Kapoor was photographed in the stands in a blue denim jacket, which he paired with a white t-shirt and blue denim jeans. Shahid looked simple yet smart as he was clicked enjoying the match. Senior music composer Anu Malik was also spotted in a green polo shirt as he was seen sitting with his focus narrowed down on the match going in front of him.
Shahid Kapoor during MI vs RCB
Shahid Kapoor in the stands along with his son
Anu Malik enjoying MI vs RCB at the Wankhede Stadium
A few wives of the players also visited the stadium to cheer for their partners. Rohit Sharma’s wife, Ritika Sajdeh, she came to the Wankhede to support her husband and the Mumbai Indians.
Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma was also spotted in the stands alongside the national squash champion Dipika Pallikal. The two came to offer their support for Royal Challengers Bangalore and their husbands Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik.
Ritika Sajdeh in Wankhede Stadium
Anushka Sharma and Dipika Pallikal spotted during MI vs RCB
Anushka Sharma during MI vs RCB
Anushka Sharma in the stands of the Wankhede Stadium
