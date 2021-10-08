In Photos: India's Aircraft on Display as IAF Marks 89th Air Force Day

Ghaziabad: Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel march past as IAF helicopters perform an air display during 89th foundation day of the force, at Hindon Airbase, 8 October.
(Photo: PTI)
Celebrating the 89th Air Force Day on Friday, 8 October, the Indian Air Force conducted a full dress rehearsal at the Hindon Air Base in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. In a flypast, the IAF displayed all the heritage aircraft, modern transport aircraft, and the frontline fighter aircrafts.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that IAF is "synonymous with courage, diligence and professionalism."
“Greetings to our air warriors and their families on Air Force Day. The Indian Air Force is synonymous with courage, diligence and professionalism. They have distinguished themselves in defending the country and through their humanitarian spirit in times of challenges," Modi's tweet read.
Ghaziabad: Indian Air Force (IAF) Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhary reviews guard of honour during the 89th foundation day of the force, at Hindon Airbase, 8 October.
Ghaziabad: Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter aerobatic team 'Sarang' perform during an air display on the occasion of 89th foundation day of the force, at Hindon Airbase, 8 October.
Ghaziabad: Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jet Sukhoi Su-30 MKI fires flares during an air display on the occasion of 89th foundation day of the force, at Hindon airbase, 8 October.
Ghaziabad: Indian Air Force (IAF)'s flag bearing skydivers of the Akash Ganga team perform during an air display on the occasion of 89th foundation day of the force, at Hindon Airbase, 8 October.
President Ram Nath Kovind also congratulated the Indian Air Force and tweeted that the nation is proud of the Air force as it has proved its competency and capabilities time and again.
Ghaziabad: Chief of Defence Staff of India General Bipin Rawat arrives to attend Indian Air Force (IAF)'s 89th foundation day ceremony, at Hindon Airbase, 8 October.
Ghaziabad: Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane during Indian Air Force (IAF)'s 89th foundation day ceremony, at Hindon Airbase, 8 October.
Ghaziabad: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh arrives to attend Indian Air Force (IAF)'s 89th foundation day ceremony, at Hindon Airbase, 8 October.
Ghaziabad: Guests attend Indian Air Force (IAF)'s 89th foundation day ceremony, at Hindon Airbase, 8 October.
Ghaziabad: Visitors gather around Indian Air Force (IAF)'s Rafale jet during an air display on the occasion of 89th foundation day of the force, at Hindon Airbase, 8 October.
Ghaziabad: Indian Air Force (IAF)'s Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas during an air display on the occasion of 89th foundation day of the force, at Hindon Airbase, 8 October.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wished the Indian Air Force personnel and their families, stating that the country is proud of its air warriors.