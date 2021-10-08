In Photos: India's Aircraft on Display as IAF Marks 89th Air Force Day

Celebrating the 89th Air Force Day on Friday, 8 October, the Indian Air Force conducted a full dress rehearsal at the Hindon Air Base in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. In a flypast, the IAF displayed all the heritage aircraft, modern transport aircraft, and the frontline fighter aircrafts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that IAF is "synonymous with courage, diligence and professionalism."

“Greetings to our air warriors and their families on Air Force Day. The Indian Air Force is synonymous with courage, diligence and professionalism. They have distinguished themselves in defending the country and through their humanitarian spirit in times of challenges," Modi's tweet read.