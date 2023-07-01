In Photos: India This Week

Muslim devotees Shabbir Husain and Salim Navsari offer snacks on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha to the devotees of Vitthal during Wari procession on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi at Wadala, in Mumbai on Thursday, 29 June.
(Photo: PTI)
From the World Cup 2023 schedule being announced to Eid-al-Adha celebrations, here's a glimpse of India this week.
Fishing boats are seen amid high tides and monsoon rain, in Kerala's Kochi on Tuesday, 27 June.
Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag and former Sri Lanka cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan pose with the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup trophy during the announcement of match schedule for the Cricket World Cup 2023, in Mumbai on Tuesday, 27 June.
A vendor waits for customers to buy umbrellas at the onset of monsoon, in Bhopal on Tuesday, 27 June.
Tomatoes being sold at a market, in New Delhi on Tuesday, 27 June. Tomato prices have soared across India with retail price crossing Rs 100/kg in many parts of Delhi.
Locals clash with police personnel after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's convoy was stopped in Bishnupur on Thursday, 29 June.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after being stopped by the Manipur police, in Bishnupur district on Thursday, 29 June. After arriving at Imphal, he was travelling in a convoy to Churachandpur to visit relief camps in the area when police halted his convoy fearing attacks on it.
People carry a goat to an autorickshaw after buying it from a livestock market near Jama Masjid ahead of the 'Eid-al-Adha' festival in New Delhi on Monday, 26 June.
Muslim devotees Shabbir Husain and Salim Navsari offer snacks on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha to the devotees of Vitthal during Wari procession on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi at Wadala, in Mumbai on Thursday, 29 June.
People from the LGBT community participate in the Pride Carnival 2023, in Nagpur on Thursday, 29 June.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi travels in Delhi Metro to reach Delhi University to attend its centenary celebrations, in New Delhi on Friday, 30 June.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)