In Photos: India This Week

Kundapura: Students wearing hijab sit outside their school as the school authorities denied entry for wearing a hijab or scarf in Kundapura of Udupi district on 4 February.
(Photo: PTI)
From Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting Union Budget 2022-23 to the alleged attack on All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, here is a glimpse of India this week.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage at the Gandhi Smriti, on the occasion of Martyr's Day, in New Delhi, Sunday, 30 January.
Gorakhpur: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with Union Home Minister Amit Shah files his nomination for upcoming UP Assembly elections, in Gorakhpur, Friday, 4 February.
Amritsar: Farmers take out a protest march and observe nationwide 'Betrayal Day' demanding central government to fulfil the promises made to farmers on farm issues, in Amritsar, Monday, 31 January.
New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds a folder-case containing the Union Budget 2022-23 as she poses for a group photograph with MoS Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and officials of the Finance Ministry, at North Block in New Delhi, Tuesday, 1 February. Sitharaman presented her fourth Union Budget in Parliament on this day.
Mumbai: Flock of flamingos on a wetland, in Seawoods area of Mumbai, Wednesday, 2 February. World Wetlands Day is celebrated each year on 2nd February to raise awareness about wetlands.
Workers harvest peas at a farm in a village near Amritsar, Tuesday, 1 February. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced induction of modern agricultural methods, like using kisan drones and digitisation of land records, besides other reforms in the agricultural sector, while presenting the Union Budget 2022-23.
Ghaziabad: AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra waves at supporters during a roadshow, ahead of the UP Assembly elections, in Ghaziabad, on Friday, 4 February.
Jaipur: Indian Youth Congress (IYC ) members stage a protest on Pegasus issue, at Collectorate Circle, in Jaipur, on Wednesday, 2 February.
New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi speaks in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Budget Session, in New Delhi, on Wednesday, 2 February.
Ghaziabad: A BJP supporter holds a cut-out of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, ahead of upcoming UP Assembly elections, at Loni in Ghaziabad, on Thursday, 3 February.
Kolkata: People of the Chinese community celebrate the Chinese New Year in Kolkata, on Tuesday, 1 February.
New Delhi: AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi speaks in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, 4 February. Owaisi's convoy was allegedly attacked near Pilkhuwa toll plaza in Hapur district on Thursday, 3 February
Chennai: Students attend a class while wearing masks at a school, in Chennai, on Tuesday, 1 February. Schools across Tamil Nadu opened for students of classes 1 to 12 on this day, with appropriate COVID-19 safety measures in place.
Hyderabad: Supporters hold a protest against the alleged attack on AIMIM President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owasis MP, in Hyderabad, on Friday, 4 February.
Patna: An artist gives final touches to an idol of Goddess Saraswati ahead of the upcoming Saraswati Puja, in Patna, on Wednesday, 2 February.
Kolkata: West Bengal CM and TMCs re-elected Chairperson, Mamata Banerjee addresses party workers after the partys organisational election, in Kolkata, on Wednesday, 2 February.