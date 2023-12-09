In Photos: India This Week

Emergency services personnel rescue stranded residents from a flooded colony after heavy rainfall in Chennai triggered by Cyclone Michaung on Wednesday, 6 December.
(Photo: PTI)
From Cyclone Michaung to the election results of five states, here's a glimpse of India this week.
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administers the oath of office to Revanth Reddy as the state's CM in Hyderabad on Thursday, 7 December.
TMC MP Mahua Moitra arrives in Parliament on Friday, 8 December. Shortly after this picture was taken, the Parliament Ethics Committee report recommending her suspension was tabled in the Lok Sabha.
Indian players pose with a trophy after winning the 5-match T20I cricket series against Australia at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, 3 December.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan celebrating the BJP's win in the state Assembly elections on Sunday, 3 December.
Mortal remains of ShriRashtriya Rajput Karni Sena president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi reach his native village for last rites in the Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan on Thursday, 7 December. Gogamedi was shot dead at his residence on Tuesday, 5 December.
BJP workers and supporters outside the party's Rajasthan headquarters in Jaipur after their win in the state's Assembly elections on Sunday, 3 December.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shakes a leg with actors Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Anil Kapoor, director Mahesh Bhatt and former cricketer Sourav Ganguly during the inauguration of the 29th Kolkata International Film Festival in Kolkata on Tuesday, 5 December.
Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) chief and CM candidate Lalduhoma with party workers in Aizawl on Monday, 4 December, after the party's victory in the Mizoram Assembly elections.
Chhattisgarh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan receives Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel's resignation as the state's chief minister at the Raj Bhavan in Raipur on Sunday, 3 December, following the party's loss in the Assembly elections.
