In Photos: India This Week

Govindas take part in 'Dahi Handi' celebrations on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami at Dadar in Mumbai on Thursday, 7 September.
(Photo: PTI)
From Krishna Janmashtami celebrations to preparations for the G20 Summit, here's a glimpse of India this week.
A woman applies tilak on the forehead of a child dressed as Lord Krishna on the occasion of Janmashtami festival in Nadia on Thursday, 7 September.
Fans of actor Shah Rukh Khan celebrate the release of his movie Jawan's at a cinema hall in Kolkata on Thursday, 7 September.
orker clean a pavement near Rajghat in preparation for the upcoming G20 Summit in New Delhi on Monday, 4 September.
A vehicle moves past a mural depicting Chandrayaan-3 made on a garbage house in preparations for the upcoming G20 Summit near Nizamuddin in New Delhi on Tuesday, 5 September.
Labourers work on the first floor of the under-construction Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya on Tuesday, 5 September.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, SKM leader Rakesh Tikait, actor Prakash Raj, and others pay floral tribute to journalist Gauri Lankesh on her death anniversary in Bengaluru, Tuesday, 5 September.
Indian GM and the runner-up of FIDE World Cup 2023 R Praggnanandhaa (L) plays his rapid match against Nodirbek Abdusattorov of Uzbekistan at 5th open edition of Tata Steel Chess India- Rapid & Blitz tournament 2023 in Kolkata on Wednesday, 6 September.
Govindas take part in 'Dahi Handi' celebrations on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami at Dadar in Mumbai on Thursday, 7 September.
Tamil Nadu Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin addresses during the DMK's working committee meeting in Tenkasi on Tuesday, 5 September.
Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak and First Lady of the United Kingdom Akshata Murty being welcomed by the Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ashwini Kumar Choubey upon their arrival at Palam Airforce Airport ahead of the G20 Summit in New Delhi on Friday, 8 September.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)