In Photos: India This Week

Devotees carry an idol of Goddess Durga on a boat for immersion in the Hooghly river at the end of Durga Puja festival, in Nadia, Friday, 7 October.
(Photo: PTI)
From Dussehra celebrations to Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka, here's a glimpse of what happened in India this week.
Effigies of Ravana and Kumbhkaran being burnt on the occasion of Dussehra Celebrations, in Jaipur, Wednesday, 5 October.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with assassinated journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh's mother Indira and sister Kavitha during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Mandya district, Friday, 7 October.
Air Force personnel, wearing a new pattern of combat uniform, perform a march-past during 90th anniversary celebrations of Indian Air Force (IAF), at the Air Force Station in Chandigarh, Saturday, 8 October.
IAF's Sarang helicopers perform during the full dress rehearsal for the Indian Air Force Day celebrations, over the Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh, Thursday, 6 October.
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath during a procession on the occasion of Navami in Gorakhpur, Tuesday, 4 October.
Dussehra rally of Shiv Sena Executive President Uddhav Thackeray at Shivaji Park ground in Mumbai, Wednesday, 5 October.
Vande Bharat Express train, running between Mumbai Central and Gandhinagar, suffers damages after a collision with a buffalo, on the railway line between the Gairatpur and Vatva station, in Ahmedabad district, Thursday, 6 October.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in Dussehra celebrations at Dhalpur ground, in Kullu, Wednesday, 5 October.
A potter moulds an earthen lamp (diya) on a wheel, ahead of the Diwali festival, in Gurugram, Friday, 7 October.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during Dussehra celebrations of Luv Kush Ramlila, at the Red Fort, New Delhi, Wednesday, 5 October 2022. The Luv Kush Ramlila Commitee Chairman Arjun Kumar (orange jacket) is also seen.
A worker repairs bullock carts for carrying sugarcanes at a sugar factory, as the crushing season approaches, in Karad district, Tuesday, 4 October.
Ranjeet Singh, a traffic policeman, directs commuters at a busy intersection, in Indore, Monday, 3 October 2022. Singh, popularly known as the dancing cop has been managing traffic using dance moves for more than ten years.
Youngsters undergo physical test as part of Agniveer recruitment scheme, in Kozhikode, Sunday, 2 October.
A National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadet dressed as Mahatma Gandhi with other cadets near a statue of Mahatma Gandhi to pay him tribute, a day before Gandhi Jayanti, in Jammu, Saturday, 1 October.
