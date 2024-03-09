In Photos: India This Week

Devotees in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj offer prayers at Shiva temple on the Maha shivratri festival on Friday, 8 March.
(Photo: PTI)
From Maha Shivratri celebrations to former DU professor GN Saibaba's release, here's a glimpse of India this week.
Former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba with wife Vasantha Kumari during a press conference, following his release from Nagpur Central Jail after the Bombay High Court acquitted him in an alleged Maoist links case in New Delhi on Friday, 8 March.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a visit to Srinagar on Thursday, 7 March. It was the prime minister's first visit to Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370.
Devotees in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj offer prayers at Shiva temple on the Maha shivratri festival on Friday, 8 March.
Former Calcutta High Court Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay joins the BJP in the presence of BJP WB President Sukanta Majumdar and Leader of Opposition in State Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, at the BJP office on Thursday, 7 March.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar files his nomination papers for the MLC elections in Patna on Tuesday, 5 March.
Deputy Commissioner Anjaneyulu Dodde hands over a cheque of Rs 10 lakh to the gang-rape survivor's husband as compensation in Jharkhand's Dumka on Monday, 4 March.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri on Monday, 8 March.
Kannada actress Tara with residents of Bharathi Nagar area stages a protest over water crisis in the city in Bengaluru on Thursday, 7 March.
Contestants of the 71st Miss World pageant pose for photos during celebrations of International Womens Day at Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai on Thursday, 7 March.
India's first "AI teacher" Iris interacts with students at a school in Thiruvananthapuram's Attingal on Thursday, 7 March.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)