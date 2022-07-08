In Photos: India This Week

Mumbai: Schoolchildren wade through a flooded street following heavy monsoon rains, in Mumbai, Tuesday, 5 July 2022.
Members of the BJP Mahila Morcha stage a protest in front of the Bowbazar Police Station demanding the immediate arrest of TMC MP Mahua Moitra for her remarks on Goddess Kali, in Kolkata, Wednesday, 6 July 2022.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Dr Gurpreet Kaur during their wedding ceremony in Chandigarh. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is also seen.
Tibetans in exile celebrate the 87th birthday of spiritual leader Dalai Lama in New Delhi, Wednesday, 6 July 2022.
A SpiceJet plane was diverted to Karachi this week due to a malfunction. Aviation regulator DGCA on Wednesday issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet following eight technical malfunction incidents in the last 18 days.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis greets supporters during his first visit to his hometown after taking the oath of office, in Nagpur.
A goat-seller waits for customers ahead of the upcoming 'Eid al-Adha' festival, at a market in Chennai, Wednesday, 6 July 2022.
Activists of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) stage a protest over the hike in prices of domestic LPG cylinders, in Vijayawada, Wednesday, 6 July 2022. The price of domestic Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) was on Wednesday hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder weighing 14.2 kg.
'Joginis', who belong to the Dalit community, are never treated well except during religious rituals. They're part of ritualised sexual slavery in South India.
DRF personnel during a rescue operation, after a cloudburst at Parvati valley in Kullu district, Thursday, 7 July 2022.
New Delhi: Union Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal being greeted by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh after taking oath as a Rajya Sabha member, at Parliament House, in New Delhi, Friday, 8 July 2022.
Kashmiri pandits raise slogans during a protest demanding their safe relocation, in Srinagar, Wednesday, 6 July 2022.
