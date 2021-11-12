In Photos: India This Week

Chennai: Commuters wade through a waterlogged area following heavy rain, 11 November.
(Photo: PTI)
From Chennai Floods to Nykaa's IPO listing at the National Stock Exchange, here's a glimpse of India this week.
Aryan Khan arrives at NCB office to mark his attendance in a drugs case in Mumbai, 12 November.
Varanasi: Devotees worship cows at the Durgakund Goshala on the occasion of Gopashtami, 12 November.
Fishermen move their commodities to a safer place owing to the depression in the Bay of Bengal, 11 November.
Bhopal: Members of Shree Sahastrabahu Kalchuri Mahasabha light lamps at the banks of the Shahpura lake on the occasion of Sahastrabahu Jayanti, 11 November.
A farmer burns paddy stubble at a farm on the outskirts of Amritsar, 11 November.
Devotees perform 'Usha Arghya' on the last day of 'Chhath Puja' as toxic foam floats in the Yamuna river, at Kalindi Kunj in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 11 November.
New Delhi: Vehicles ply amid low visibility due to a thick layer of smog, 9 November.
Devotees offer prayers along the banks of Upavan Lake during 'Chhath Puja', in Thane, 10 November.
Mumbai: Falguni Nayar, Managing Director and CEO of Nykaa, along with her daughter Advaita and actress Katrina Kaif attend the company's IPO listing ceremony at the National Stock Exchange, 10 November.
President Ram Nath Kovind presents the Padma Shri award to folk dancer Matha B. Manjamma Jogati during the Civil Investiture Ceremony-IV at Rashtrapati Bhawan, 9 November.
Chennai: Commuters wade through a waterlogged downpour area following heavy rain, 8 November.
New Delhi: Youth Congress activists stage a protest against the 2016 Indian banknote demonetisation, 8 November.
