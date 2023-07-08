In Photos: India This Week

A security personnel keeps a vigil during monsoon rain at the Taj Mahal in Agra on Tuesday, 4 July.
(Photo: PTI)
From the political crisis in Maharashtra to the SAFF Championship 2023, here's a glimpse of India this week.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar addresses party workers during the party meeting at Y B Chavan Centre in Mumbai on Wednesday, 5 July. Both factions of NCP led by Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar held separate meetings.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of several developmental projects in Raipur on Friday, 7 July.
Polling officials carrying ballot boxes and other election material on the way to their respective polling booths ahead of the West Bengal panchayat elections at Balurghat in South Dinajpur district on Friday, 7 July.
An Indian Youth Congress (IYC) worker being detained during a protest to demand the resignation of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh in New Delhi on Monday, 3 July.
People from the Muslim community offer salutation to Mahant Balak Das Maharaj, Peethadhishwar of Patalpuri Math on Guru Purnima in Varanasi on Monday, 3 July.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers remove a photo of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar from the party office as part of a protest in Solapur on Monday, 3 July.
Indian national football team captain Sunil Chhetri after winning the SAFF Championship 2023 as the team defeated Kuwait in the final match at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday, 4 July.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah arrives to present the first state Budget of his government at the Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru on Friday, 7 July.
Sailors participate in the Hyderabad National Sailing Week 2023 at Secunderabad Sailing Club in Hussain Sagar in Hyderabad on Wednesday, 5 July.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday, 6 July, presents a shawl to Dashmat Rawat, the tribal man who was urinated upon by a BJP worker in a shocking incident.
The 2022 FIFA World Cup champion and Golden Glove winner Argentina's Emiliano Martinez holds the World Cup as he acknowledges the crowd during his felicitation programme at Sealdah in Kolkata on Wednesday, 5 July.
