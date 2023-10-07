In Photos: India This Week

Flooded Teesta river in north Sikkim on Wednesday, 4 October. A sudden cloud burst over Lhonak Lake in North Sikkim has resulted in a flash flood in the Teesta River in Lachen valley, which was compounded by the release of water from a dam, leading to 23 army personnel being washed away, camps and vehicles being submerged.
From the Delhi Police raids of NewsClick to the deadly floods in Sikkim, here's a glimpse of India this week.
Boxes of material confiscated after a raid from the office of NewsClick being brought to Special Cell office in New Delhi on Tuesday, 3 October.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi offers prayers at the Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar on Monday, 2 October.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangu Bhai Patel, and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan watch an exhibition in Jabalpur on Thursday, 5 October.
Author Arundhati Roy and journalists during a protest over police actions on news portal NewsClick, at Press Club of India in New Delhi on Wednesday, 4 October.
AAP MP Sanjay Singh being taken to the Rouse Avenue Court, a day after he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, in New Delhi on Thursday, 5 October.
People commute by a BEST open deck bus which is retiring after completion of 15 years in Maharashtra's Mumbai on Thursday, 5 October.
Fighter jets fly over Sangam area during a rehearsal ahead of the upcoming 91st Air Force Day celebrations in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, Thursday, 5 October.
ICC World Cup 2023 Global Ambassador Sachin Tendulkar holding the trophy and walking to the ground during the ICC Cricket World Cup opening match between England and New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Thursday, 5 October.
Fruits being sold at the Char Minar in Telangana's Hyderabad on Wednesday, 4 October.
