In Photos: India This Week

New Delhi: Locals from Haldwani react as they celebrate the Supreme Court's order on Haldwani eviction case, in New Delhi, Thursday, 5 January, 2023. The apex court in its order stayed the directions of Uttarakhand High Court on the removal of encroachments from 29 acres of railway land in Banbhoolpura in Haldwani.
(Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh)
have you been following the news this week?
New Delhi: AAP and BJP councilors clash during the election of Mayor and Dy Mayor at the Civic Centre, in New Delhi, Friday.
Sonipat: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with senior leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda and others during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Sonipat, Friday.
Joshimath: Cracks in a house in the Joshimath of Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. Cracks started appearing in the houses due to landslides causing panic spread in the whole city.
New Delhi: People belonging to Jain Community take part in a protest against the decision declaring Shri Sammed Shikharji a tourist place in Jharkhand, at India Gate in New Delhi, Sunday, 1 January.
Gurugram: Homeless people on a pavement during a cold and foggy winter morning, in Gurugram, Friday.
New Delhi: AAP activists during a candle march demanding justice for Anjali Singh, a 20-year-old woman who was killed after being hit and dragged by a car, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, Wednesday.
New Delhi: An all-women contingent of CRPF rehearses for the Republic Day Parade 2023 at the Kartavya Path during a cold and foggy morning, in New Delhi, Friday.
New Delhi: People warm themselves near a bonfire during a cold winter morning, in New Delhi, Wednesday. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
