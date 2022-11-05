In Photos: India This Week

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan interacts with his fans gathered outside his Mannat residence on his birthday, at Bandra in Mumbai, on Wednesday, 2 November.
(Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil)
Voters click a selfie showing their ink-marked fingers after casting their votes in Uttar Pradeshs Gola Gokarannath constituency by-elections on Thursday, 3 November.
Armed Forces personnel deployed at the site during a rescue operation after the collapse of a suspension bridge over the Machchhu river in Morbi district on Monday, 31 October.
Indian and French air forces during military exercise Garuda VII on Monday, 31 October.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, actor Junior NTR, and Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murthy felicitate Ashwini, wife of actor Puneeth Rajkumar, during a ceremony for the Karnataka Ratna Award presentation and 67th Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations, at Vidhanasoudha in Bengaluru, on Tuesday, 1 November. Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar has been posthumously awarded the Karnataka Ratna Awar.
Fire Brigade personnel try to evacuate people after a fire broke out in a plastic factory in the Narela Industrial area on Tuesday, 1 November.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Bollywood actor and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra on Wednesday, 2 November.
A farm labourer burns paddy stubble in a field, as pollution levels breach the severe category mark in Delhi NCR, on the outskirts of Jalandhar, on Thursday, 3 November.
Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao addresses the media from Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad, on Thursday, 3 November.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) party's chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi with his mother during a public meeting ahead of Gujarat Assembly elections on Friday, 4 November.
Police personnel at the site after Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri was shot dead by unidentified people, in Amritsar, on Friday, 4 November.
