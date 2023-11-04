In Photos: India This Week

Smoky haze engulfs the elevated road in Ghaziabad on Thursday, 2 November. Amid a surge in farm fires and unfavourable weather conditions, scientists have warned of a spike in the pollution levels in the Delhi-NCR region in the next two weeks.
From the deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR to the agitation over Maratha reservation in Maharashtra, here's a glimpse of India this week.
Smoke billows out after a fire broke out at a bus garage, in Bengaluru on Monday, 30 October. Several buses belonging to private bus companies were gutted in the massive fire.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan visist the site of explosion at the Kalamaseri Samra Convention Center in Kochi on Monday, 31 October.
Married women look at the moon through a sieve as part of rituals on the occasion of "Karwa Chauth" festival in Noida on Wednesday, 1 November.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an event marking the culmination of the Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign, in New Delhi, Tuesday, 31 October. Union Ministers Amit Shah, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Meenakashi Lekhi, Anurag Thakur, G. Kishan Reddy, and Nisith Pramanik are also seen
Activists of Maratha Kranti Morcha and Sakal Maratha Samaj during a protest march demanding Maratha reservation in Maharashtra's Karad on Monday, 30 October.
Students stage a protest outside the Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) director's office after a student alleged that she was molested on campus on Wednesday night, in Varanasi on Thursday, 2 November.
Afghanistans supporters during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Netherlands and Afghanistan, at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, 3 November.
A life-size statue of former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar being inaugurated at the Wankhede Stadium, on the eve of the ICC Mens Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Sri Lanka, in Mumbai on Wednesday, 1 November.
A street vendor sells earthen lamps ahead of the Diwali festival in Jammu on Friday, 3 November.
