In Photos: India This Week

India's Lovlina Borgohain gestures after winning over Australia's Caitlin Parker during the final match of the 75 kg category at the 2023 IBA Womens Boxing World Championships, in New Delhi, on Sunday, 26 March.
(Photo: PTI/Gurinder Osan)
From Lovlina Borgohain's victory to Ram Navami celebrations, here's a glimpse of India this week.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge along with MPs of other like-minded Opposition parties holds a "Democracy in Danger" banner during a protest march, at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi, on Friday, 24 March. Opposition parties are protesting against the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in a criminal defamation case and demanding JPC probe into Adani-Hindenburg issue.
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrive to address a press conference at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi, on Saturday, 25 March.
Congress workers stage a protest against the Union Government over disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha, in Bhopal, on Saturday, 25 March.
Under-construction Anji Khad bridge, India's first cable-stayed railway bridge, during a media preview in Reasi district, on Saturday, 25 March. The bridge will connect Katra and Reasi section of Jammu-Baramulla line.
Farm workers spread paddy grain for drying in Nadia district, on Sunday, 26 March.
India's Nikhat Zareen poses with a gold medal during the award ceremony after winning over Vietnam's Nguyen Thi Tam in 50 kg finals at the 2023 IBA Women's Boxing World Championships, in New Delhi, on Sunday, 26 March
India's Lovlina Borgohain gestures after winning over Australia's Caitlin Parker during the final match of the 75 kg category at the 2023 IBA Women's Boxing World Championships, in New Delhi, on Sunday, 26 March.
West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee with party leaders during a two-day sit-in demonstration near the BR Ambedkar statue at Red Road against Union government's alleged discriminatory attitude against the state, in Kolkata, on Wednesday, 29 March.
Police personnel stand guard as locals participate in a Ram Navami procession organised by a group at Jahangirpuri, on Thursday, 30 March.
Rescue operations underway after the roof of a bavdi (well) collapsed at Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal, in Indore, on Thursday, 30 March.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)