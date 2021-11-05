In Photos: India This Week

Devotees witness laser show on the bank of Saryu River during Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya on Wednesday, 3 November.
(Photo: PTI)
From India celebrating the festival of lights to Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting Pope Francis at the Vatican, here's a glimpse of India this week.
Low visibility due to a thick layer of smog, a day after Diwali celebrations in New Delhi, Friday, 5 November.
Devotees witness laser show on the bank of Saryu River during Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya on Wednesday, 3 November.
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, and Pope Francis hug on the occasion of their private audience at the Vatican, Saturday, 30 October.
Fans carry a Kannada flag as they stand in queue to pay their last respects to the mortal remains of Kannada film actor Puneeth Rajkumar at the Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru, Saturday, 30 October.
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, arrives at NCB office to mark his weekly presence as per bail conditions set by Bombay High Court, in Mumbai, Friday, 5 November.
People stand in queues to cast their votes during the Bihar Panchayat elections, at Punpun in Patna, Wednesday, 3 November.
A farmer picks up the saffron flowers from a field, at Pampore in Pulwama district, Sunday, 31 October. Pampore is famous for its high quality saffron and Kashmir is the only place in India, and one of the few places in the world, where the world's most expensive spice grows.
A worker carries a commercial gas cylinder in New Delhi, Monday, 1 November. The price of commercial LPG cylinder has been hiked by Rs 266, and will cost Rs 2,000.50 in Delhi.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi takes a ride on Goa's motorcycle taxi known as Pilot, from Bambolim to Azad Maidan in Panaji on Saturday, 30 October.
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav during 'Vijay Rath Yatra' in Hardoi, Sunday, 31 October.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kedarnath Temple, in Uttarakhand. Friday, 5 November.
Buddhist monks take part in a procession at the world heritage Mahabodhi temple on the occasion of 'Robe Offering ceremony', in Bodhgaya, Sunday, 31 October.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)