In Photos: India This Week

(Photo: PTI)
From Mirabai Chanu winning the Silver medal at Tokyo Olympics to the unrelenting monsoon rains, here's a glimpse of India This Week.
Chanu Saikhom Mirabai of India competes in the women's 49-kg weightlifting event, at the 2020 Summer Olympics, on Saturday, 24 July 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. She won the silver medal.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi drives a tractor to reach Parliament in support of farmers agitation against Centres farm reform laws during Monsoon Session, in New Delhi, Monday, 26 July.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee arrives to meet Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is also seen.
Tokyo: India's Mary Kom reacts after her bout against Ingrit Valencia of Columbia in women's Fly (48-51kg) boxing Round of 16, at the Summer Olympics 2020 in Tokyo, on Thursday, 29 July 2021. Kom lost the match via split decision.
Kolhapur: Rescue operation being carried out at a flood affected area in Kolhapur district, Saturday, 24 July.
Tokyo: India's Pusarla V Sindhu competes against Ksenia Polikarpova during their women's singles badminton match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, on Sunday, 25 July 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
New Delhi: A child plays on a waterlogged street during rain in New Delhi, on Thursday, 29 July.
Newly elected Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with former CM BS Yediyurappa during oath taking ceremony at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru, on Wednesday, 28 July.
A bridge collapsed after a landslide at Batseri of Sangla valley in Kinnaur district, Sunday, 25 July 2021. Nine people died in the landslide.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma pays homage to the six Assam Police personnel who died in Mondays clashes at Lailapur on the Assam-Mizoram border, in Silchar, on Tuesday, 27 July.
Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during their meeting in New Delhi.
Lahaul & Spiti: ITBP personnel during a search & rescue operation after a flood at Tozing nallah in Lahaul & Spiti. ITBP recovered 6 dead bodies from the area.
Mumbai: A medic administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to the Transgender during a vaccination drive organised by a Class XI student Sia Sehgal of Hill Spring International School for the Transgender Community at Malad in Mumbai, on Saturday, 24 July.
