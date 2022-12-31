In Photos: India This Week

Amritsar: Sikh devotees visit the Golden Temple to participate in the birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, in Amritsar, 29 December.
(Photo: PTI)
From the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh to Christmas cheer, here is a glimpse of India this week.
Jammu: A truck set on fire during an encounter between terrorists and security forces in the Sidhra area, in Jammu, Wednesday, 28 December 2022. Two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area, according to officials.
Jammu: Security personnel during an encounter with terrorists at the Sidhra area in Jammu on Wednesday, 28 December 2022.
New Delhi: BSFs all-women daredevil motorcycle team 'Seema Bhawani' attempts a Limca Book Record on the Kartavya Path on Tuesday, 27 December 2022.
Fatehpur: Locals gather after a collision between a roadways bus and a trailer truck, in Fatehpur, Tuesday, 27 December 2022. At least 1 person got killed and several others suffered injures, according to officials.
Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during funeral procession of his mother Heeraben Modi, who passed away at the age of 100, in Gandhinagar, Friday, Dec. 30,
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with his mother and party leader Sonia Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, in New Delhi, Saturday, 24 December.
Srinagar: Muslim women participate in Christmas celebrations at the Holy Family Catholic Church, in Srinagar, Sunday.
Kolkata: Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw with Union Minister Nisith Pramanik and others flags off Vande Bharat Express train, at Howrah railway station in Kolkata, Friday.
Chennai: Farmers oppose acquisition of their land for the project at Eganapuram, near Chennai, where the Tamil Nadu government has proposed to set up a Chennai Greenfield airport to cater to future needs at Parandur, in Chennai, Saturday.
