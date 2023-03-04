In Photos: India This Week

Amritsar: A man cycles past a wall painted in the view of upcoming G20 Working Group meetings in Amritsar on Wednesday, 1 March.
(Photo: PTI)
From the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting to election results being declared in three northeastern states, here's a glimpse of India this week.
Ranchi: BJP workers celebrate the party's victory in Tripura and Nagaland Assembly elections in Ranchi on Thursday, 2 March.
Indore: Australian bowler Nathan Lyon makes an appeal against Indian batsman Umesh Yadav during the 2nd day of the 3rd test cricket match between India and Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium, in Indore, on Thursday, 2 March.
Tura: Meghalaya Chief Minister and National People's Party (NPP) chief Conrad Sangma waves at supporters gathered for celebrating his victory in the Meghalaya Assembly elections from the South Tura Assembly constituency, on Thursday, 2 March.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni, prior to their meeting at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Thursday, 2 March.
New Delhi: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken disembarks from his plane upon his arrival at the airport in New Delhi on Wednesday, 1 March.
Chennai: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav at an event organised as part of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's 70th bithrday celebrations in Chennai on Wednesday, 1 March.
Hyderabad: AAP workers stage a protest outside the BJP office over Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's arrest by CBI in the excise policy case, in Hyderabad on Monday, 27 February.
Agra: Workers clean a fountain at the Taj Mahal complex in Agra on Monday, 27 February.
Dehradun: Workers dry coloured powder 'Gulal' ahead of the Holi festival in Dehradun on Tuesday, 28 February.
