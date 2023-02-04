In Photos: India This Week

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary and officials poses for photographs outside the Finance Ministry at North Block.
(Photo: PTI)
From the Union Budget 2023 to Rahul Gandhi reaching the tail end of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra,' here's a glimpse of India this week.
Anantnag: Security personnel with a sniffer dog check vehicles on the snow-covered Jammu-Srinagar National Highway after fresh snowfall, at Qazigund in Anantnag district.
Moradabad: Voters show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes for Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections on Monday, 30 January.
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the occasion of Martyrs Day, observed to mark the death anniversary of the father of the nation on Monday, 30 January.
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu. along with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, proceed to address the joint Budget session of Parliament on Tuesday, 31 January.
Lucknow: Journalist Siddique Kappan with his wife Raihana and son Muzammil following his release from the Lucknow District Jail on Thursday, 2 February.
The Indian women's Under-19 World Cup-winning team during the felicitation ceremony, before the 3rd T20I between India and New Zealand held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Wednesday, 1 February.
Traffic came to a halt for over six hours on the Chennai-Bengaluru national highway on Thursday, 2 February, following protests by Tamil Nadu villagers to conduct a Jallikattu event.
Jammu and Kashmir Rehbar-e-Khel teachers protest outside Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Jammu on Friday, 3 February.
Cricketer Falak Naz, who was part of India's U-19 Womens Cricket World Cup winning team, being welcomed upon her arrival in Prayagraj on Thursday, 2 Feburary.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Dargah Hazratbal in Srinagar on Tuesday, 31 January.
Candidates who appeared for the Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) exam stage a protest demanding the declaration of their results, outside Janata Dal (United) Headquarters in Patna on Monday, 30 January.
