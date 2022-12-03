In Photos: India This Week

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with supporters during the partys Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Ujjain district.
(Photo: PTI)
Indian Navy personnel perform during Beating Retreat and Tattoo Ceremony as part of Navy week celebrations in Mumbai.
Supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party attend the public meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the second phase of Gujarat Assembly elections, in Ahmedabad, on 2 December.
Heavy Engineering Corporation Limited (HECL) workers and officers stage a torch rally to protest over the salary issue, in Ranchi, on 2 December.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and other dignitaries at the 8th Dr LM Singhvi Memorial Lecture on Universal Adult Franchise: Translating Indias Political Transformation Into A Social Transformation, a week before MCD elections.
The Safdarjung Tomb is illuminated displaying the logo of G20 Summit 2023, to be held in India, in New Delhi.
Twitch streamer Mhyochi from South Korea was allegedly harassed by two youth while streaming live, at Khar in Mumbai.
Naga tribal people in their traditional attire take part in a procession during inaugural day of Hornbill festival at Kisama village on the outskirts of Kohima, Nagaland.
Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi leaves the Enforcement Directorate office after being questioned regarding the money laundering case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, in New Delhi.
Specially-abled women in a wheelchair interact with school kids during an awareness drive on the eve of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, in Bengaluru.
Film producer Karan Johar and director Farah Khan at the press conference for the 23rd edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards, in Mumbai.
Weightlifter Kriti Rajsingh, who won 6 gold medals in the Sub-Junior Commonwealth Championship 2022, being welcomed on her arrival at Jayprakash Narayan Airport, in Patna.
School students stand in the formation of red ribbon, the universal symbol of awareness and support for those living with HIV, on World AIDS Day, in Moradabad.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)