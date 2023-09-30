In Photos: India This Week

Devotees celebrate during the procession of Lalbaugcha Raja idol of Lord Ganesha before its immersion (visarjan) as part of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai on Thursday, 28 September.
(Photo: PTI)
Sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik creates a sand sculpture to pay tribute to MS Swaminathan, the Father of India's 'Green Revolution', at Odisha's Puri on Thursday, 28 September.
Pro-Kannada activists burn an effigy of Tamil Nadu CM M K Stali during the Karnataka bandh called against the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, in Chikmagalur on Friday, 29 September.
RAF and CRPF personnel stand guard after a mob tried to attack the ancestral house of Chief Minister N Biren Singh at Heingang in Imphal East district on Friday night, 29 September.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his visit to the furniture market at Kirtinagar in New Delhi on Thursday, 28 September.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the foundation stone laying ceremony of various projects in Gujarat's Chhotaudepur, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023.
The Shakurbasti-Mathura MEMU train which rammed into a platform at Mathura Junction late on Tuesday, 26 September.
Muslims participate in a procession during the Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi celebration in Ranchi on Thursday, 28 September.
Pakistani cricketers arrive for the ICC Cricket World Cup at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, in Hyderabad on Wednesday, 27 September.
Actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP MP Raghav Chadha during their wedding ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan on Sunday, 24 September.
