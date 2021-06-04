In Photos: India This Week

From protests over Lakshadweep crisis to Rakesh Pandita’s killing in Kashmir, here’s a glimpse of India this week.
A medic collects swab sample of an infant for COVID-19 test, at a hospital, at Nerul, Navi Mumbai on 4 June. | (Photo: PTI)
Social Democratic Party of India activists burn an effigy of Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Khoda Patel outside Raj Bhavan, in solidarity with the people of Lakshadweep, in Thiruvananthapuram on 2 June.A medic collects swab sample of an infant for COVID-19 test, at a hospital, at Nerul, Navi Mumbai on 4 June.A doctor shows a placard during Black Day Protest by Resident Doctors Association at Safdarjung Hospital on 1 June against Baba Ramdev for his comments on allopathy.Construction work underway of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project, after the Delhi High Court dismissed a petition on 31 May seeking to halt the construction activities in view of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the capital.A flock of Greater Adjutant Storks perches on a garbage-heap at Boragaon dumping site, on the eve of World Environment Day, in Guwahati on 4 June.Last rites of BJP leader Rakesh Pandita, who was killed in a terrorist attack on 2 June in south Kashmir.A solar halo forms in the sky after heavy rain in few parts of Hyderabad on 2 June. A group of COVID-19 infected Jewish people who were to leave to Israel from Manipur offers prayers while undergoing treatments at Guru Tegh Bahadur COVID Care Centre at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in New Delhi on 1 June.A couple wearing PPE Kit during their wedding ceremony amid the COVID-19 pandemic at Nainital on 31 May.Air ambulance trial at the newly constructed Sanjauli Helipad in Shimla on 30 May.A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a man, at a Drive-in vaccination centre in Nagpur on 3 June.A worker carries an oxygen cylinder for shifting to a district hospitals from the DMO office, in Hyderabad.
