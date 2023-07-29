In Photos: India This Week

Sandeep (in orange) of SSCB and Saurabh of Uttar Pradesh compete in the mens 60kg category event during the Asian Games 2023 wrestling trials, at Indra Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday, 22 July.
(Photo: PTI)
From the inauguration of the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre in New Delhi to Opposition‘s protest in the Parliament, here's a glimpse of India this week.
A vendor arranges Rakhis at a shop ahead of Raksha Bandhan festival at Dharavi in Mumbai on Sunday, 23 July.
Locals sit at the flooded Dussehra Ghat behind the Taj Mahal as water level of the Yamuna River crossed the danger mark in Agra on Thursday, 27 July.
Opposition MPs protest in the Rajya Sabha demanding PM Narendra Modis statement on the Manipur crisis during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, on Tuesday, 25 July.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs havan during the inauguration of the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex at Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi on Wednesday, 26 July.
Civil society organisations stage a demonstration to express solidarity with the Zo people in ethnic strife-torn Manipur, in Aizawl on Tuesday, July 25.
AAP MP Sanjay Singh during the opposition MPs protest demanding PM Narendra Modis statement on Manipur crisis, in New Delhi, on Tuesday, 25 July. Singh was on Monday suspended from Rajya Sabha for the rest of the Monsoon session while protesting on the Manipur issue.
Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav during the launch of Resource Efficiency and Circular Economy Industry Coalition (RECEIC) at the 4th G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG) meeting, in Chennai on Thursday, 27 July.
General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Northern Command of Army Lt General Upendra Dwivedi during a briefing at Lamochan view point ahead of 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas celebration at Drass, in Kargil on Tuesday, 25 July.
Congress activists being detained during their protest against central government over sexual violence against women in Manipur, near Raj Bhavan in Kolkata on 25 July.
