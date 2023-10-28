In Photos: India This Week

The Taj Mahal is seen in the backdrop of smog-covered city in Agra on Wednesday, 25 October.
(Photo: PTI)
From the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata to increasing air pollution in Delhi, here's a glimpse of India this week.
Devotees visit a pandal on Navami of the Durga Puja festival in Harayana's Gurugram on Monday, 23 October.
A scene from Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendras Shri Ram dance drama in New Delhi on Monday, 23 October. The drama depicts Ram and Ravan in a battle of morality where the latter is not an evil character but a scholar who seeks his end at the hands of Vishnu.
Police personnel detain Students Federation of India (SFI) activists during a demonstration in solidarity with Palestinians at Embassy of Israel in New Delhi on Monday, 23 October.
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in the warehouse of ASR Car Service Center located on Kalpi Road in Kanpur on Tuesday, 24 October.
Demon king Ravana stuffed with firecrackers burns during Dussehra celebrations at Red Fort in New Delhi on Tuesday, 24 October.
Afghanistan's Rashid Khan celebrates with commentator Irfan Pathan after winning the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Pakistan at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday, 23 October.
Former cricketers Kapil Dev and Kirti Azad attend cremation of former Indian cricket team captain Bishan Singh Bedi at Lodhi Road crematorium in New Delhi on Tuesday, 24 October.
People from Rajasthan protest against a Congress candidate in front of Congress leader Sachin Pilot's car ahead of Rajasthan Assembly elections at AICC headquarters in New Delhi on Thursday, 26 October.
The Taj Mahal is seen in the backdrop of smog-covered city in Agra on Wednesday, 25 October.
A farmer burns paddy stubble in a field on the outskirts of Punjab's Amritsar on Thursday, 26 October.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)