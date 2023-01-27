In Photos: India This Week

Bikaner: Students perform during the 74th Republic Day celebrations, in Rajasthan's Bikaner on Thursday, 26 January.
(Photo: PTI)
From India's 74th Republic Day Parade to the fanfare around Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan, have you been following the news this week?
Mumbai: Naval officers onboard the fifth Kalvari Class submarine INS Vagir during the commissioning ceremony at the Naval dockyard on Monday, 23 January.
New Delhi: Tight security arrangements at Civic Center during elections for the mayor of Delhi on Tuesday, 24 January.
New Delhi: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi shakes hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi duringhis ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday, 25 January.
New Delhi: A naval contingent, led by Lt Cdr Disha Amrith, marches in the 74th Republic Day 2023 Parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Thursday, 26 January.
New Delhi: The Ministry of Culture presents its tableau on the theme “Shakti Rupen Samsthita” in the Republic Day 2023 Parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Thursday, 26 January.
Bikaner: Students perform during the 74th Republic Day celebrations, in Rajasthan's Bikaner on Thursday, 26 January.
Mumbai: Fans of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan pose outside the theatre during the first day first show of the movie Pathaan on Wednesday, 25 January.
Patna: Priests of Sant Pashupatinath Ved School burn posters during a protest against Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's newly released movie Pathaan on Wednesday, 25 January.
Maharashtra: Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul tied the knot in an intimate ceremony amidst friends and family in Maharashtra's Khandala on Monday, 23 January.
New Delhi: Hours before the screening of BBC's documentary 'India: The Modi Question' in Jamia Milia Islamia, heavy security was deployed around the campus, and students were asked to vacate the premises on Wednesday, 25 January.
Lucknow: At least three people died after a residential building collapsed in Lucknow's Hazratganj area on Tuesday, 24 January.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)