In Photos: India This Week

Varanasi: Artists dressed as deities during a rehearsal ahead of Navratri festival, 1 October.
(Photo: PTI)
From Kanhaiya Kumar and Jignesh Mewani joining the Congress to Bharat Bandh protests, here's a glimpse of India this week.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi during a meeting in New Delhi, 1 October
Howrah: People wade through a flooded road at Udaynarayanpur, 30 September.
New Delhi: India's twin mountaineering sisters Tashi and Nungshi Malik, popularly known as Everest Twins represented India in Switzerland, 30 September.
New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah meets with Fromer Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh,29 September.
New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP KC Venugopal felicitates newly joined Congress member Kanhaiya Kumar and MLA Jignesh Mewani at AICC, 28 September.
Baltal: Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari reviews and inspects the work on Zojila and Z-Morh tunnels, 28 September.
Bengaluru: Activists from various Kannada organisation raise slogans during their 'Bharat Bandh' against the Central government's three farm reform laws, 27 September.
Ghaziabad: Farmers lie on pits during a protest against farm laws and compensation for their lands acquired under the UP Housing and Development Board, 26 September.
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with Party General Secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee during her election campaign for Assembly By-polls, 26 September.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi after arriving from the US visit, at AFS Palam, 26 September.
