In Photos: India This Week

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami with senior leaders during the party's rally against the Tamil Nadu government, in Chennai on Monday, 22 May.
(Photo: PTI)
From a sneak peek of the new Parliament building to the IPL 2023 playoffs, here's a glimpse of India this week.
Workers take rest inside a concrete pipe on a hot summer day in Gurugram on Monday, 22 May.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee welcomes Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann as they arrive for a meeting in Kolkata on Tuesday, 23 May.
Delegates, participating in the third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting, shop at a market at Polo View in Srinagar on Wednesday, 24 May.
A street inhabited by Naga and Meitei community, blocked with bamboo poles to prevent entry of mob, in Imphal on Thursday, 25 May.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi takes a ride in a truck while traveling from Delhi to Chandigarh on Tuesday, 23 May. Gandhi interacted with truck drivers to understand their issues and problems.
A man points at dark clouds covering Kochi's skyline on Friday, 26 May. A slight delay is expected in the onset of the southwest monsoon over Kerala and it is likely to arrive by 4 June, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.
An inside view of the newly constructed Lok Sabha that will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 28 May, at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday, 26 May.
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat during wrestlers' protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Monday, 22 May.
An employee counts Rs 2.000 currency notes given by customers at a petrol pump in Ghaziabad on Tuesday, 23 May. The Reserve Bank of India has announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation, and existing notes in circulation can either be deposited in bank accounts or exchanged by 30 September 2023.
Gujarat Titans bowler Mohit Sharma celebrates the wicket of Chennai Super Kings batter Ruturaj Gaikwad during the IPL 2023 first qualifier cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday, 23 May.
