In Photos: India This Week

Voters reach a polling station on a boat to cast their vote for the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections at Gashbari village, in Darrang district, Assam, on Friday, 26 April 2024.
(Photo Credit: PTI)
Ragpickers sort waste at a large dumpyard on World Earth Day in Guwahati on Monday, 22 April 2024.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande during a visit to Siachen Base Camp, in Ladakh, on Monday, 22 April 2024.
A woman casting her vote in the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls 2024 at Tupilia village, in Baksa district of Assam on Friday, 26 April 2024.
Smoke rises after a fire broke out at the Bandhwadi landfill site in Gurugram on Tuesday, 23 April 2024.
Devotees take part in a Shobha Yatra on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti at Chandni Chowk in New Delhi on Tuesday, 23 April 2024.
Firefighters rescue a man after a fire broke out at a hotel near the Patna Junction railway station on Thursday, 25 April 2024.
Candidates champion Indian chess grandmaster Dommaraju Gukesh with his mother and relatives on his arrival at the Chennai Airport on Thursday, 25 April 2024.
Security personnel patrol on horses during the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections, in Katihar, Bihar.
Students take part in a voting awareness campaign during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in Thane on Friday, 26 April 2024.
Leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) during the Ulgulan Nyay Rally, in Ranchi on Sunday, 21 April 2024.
