In Photos: India This Week

Indian Army personnel paying homage on Friday, 24 November, to five martyrs killed in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.
(Photo: PTI)
From rescue operations at an Uttarkashi tunnel to campaigning ahead of the Rajasthan polls, here's a glimpse of India this week.
Security personnel engaged in rescue operations on Friday, 24 November, to save 41 workers trapped in a tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli after the Cricket World Cup final on Sunday, 19 November, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Indian Army personnel paying homage on Friday, 24 November, to five martyrs killed in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.
Farmers sit on a railway track during an indefinite protest demanding an increase in sugarcane prices among other demands in Jalandhar on Thursday, 23 November.
Home Minister Amit Shah with BJP candidate Vishvaraj Singh Mewar during a rally in Nathdwara, Rajasthan on Thursday, 23 November.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during a public meeting ahead of the Rajasthan Assembly elections at Rajakhera in Dholpur district, Wednesday, 22 November.
Devotees take part in a Jagadhatri Puja procession at Chandannagar in West Bengal's Hooghly district on Thursday, 23 November.
Vir Das arrives at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Wednesday, 22 November, after winning the International Emmy Award for his Netflix stand-up special 'Vir Das: Landing'.
Devotees perform rituals of Chhath Puja in Kanpur on Monday, 20 November.
FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development Arsene Wenger, President of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Kalyan Chaubey and Vice President Nalapad Ahmed Haris during a press conference in Mumbai on Wednesday, 22 November.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)