In Photos: India This Week

School students display the model of Chandrayaan-3, at Nehru Science Center in Mumbai on Wednesday, 23 August.
(Photo: PTI)
From Chandrayaan-3 landing on the Moon to massive landslides in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu, here's a glimpse of India this week.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia during a roadshow at Pichhore in Shivpuri district on Monday, 21 August.
South Indian actor Rajinikanth meets Jansatta Dal chief and MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya at his residence in Lucknow on Monday, 21 August.
Students of Everwin School with their faces painted with moon celebrate the pre-soft landing of Chandrayaan- 3, in Chennai, on Tuesday, 22 August.
People celebrate the successful soft landing of ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon at Guwahati Planetarium in Guwahati on Wednesday, 23 August.
School students display the model of Chandrayaan-3, at Nehru Science Center in Mumbai on Wednesday, 23 August.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with supporters during a bike ride in Leh, Ladakh on Monday, 21 August. Rahul is presently touring Ladakh as part of a special visit to commemorate his late father Rajiv Gandhi's birth anniversary.
Workers at Vinchur onion market during farmers and traders' strike against the central government's decision to impose export duty of 40 per cent on onions till December 31, in Nashik on Tuesday, 22 August.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves while leaving for his visit to South Africa and Greece, in New Delhi on Tuesday, 22 August.
Locals at the site after several buildings collapsed due to a rain-triggered landslide at Anni in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Thursday, 24 August.
An artisan gives final touches to an idol of Lord Ganesha ahead of the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Jammu on Tuesday, 22 August.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)