In Photos: India This Week

People gather to celebrate the Marathi New Year, Gudi Padwa, at Girgaon in Mumbai, on Wednesday, 22 March.
(Photo: PTI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves from Parliament House complex, in New Delhi, on Friday, 24 March. Gandhi has been disqualified from the Lok Sabha, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said on Friday.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and along with MPs of other like-minded opposition parties holds a "Democracy in Danger" banner during a protest march towards Rashtrapati Bhawan, in New Delhi, on Friday, 24 March. Opposition parties are protesting against conviction of Rahul Gandhi in a criminal defamation case and demanding JPC probe into Adani-Hindenburg issue.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at IGI Airport in New Delhi, on Thursday, 23 March. A Surat court on Thursday convicted Gandhi in a criminal defamation case filed against him over his alleged Modi surname remark.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Sonia Gandhi and others during a meeting at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi, Friday, March 24, 2023, after Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha following his conviction in a defamation case.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, AAP MP Sanjay Singh and Delhi Minister Gopal Rai during a public meeting at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, on Thursday, 23 March.
Security personnel deployed at Baba Bakala court, where seven associates of Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh were brought, near Amritsar on Thursday, 23 March.
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) members participate in the farmers' protest organised by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Monday, 20 March.
Bomman and Bellie, the couple from Oscar-winning documentary The Elephant Whisperers, along with producer Guneet Monga and director Kartiki Gonsalves at a press event in Mumbai on Thursday, 23 March.
Hailstones, almost resembling snow, blanketed the roads in Chhattisgarh after a hailstorm on Monday, 20 March.
From Rahul Gandhi's disqualification to Gudi Padwa celebrations, here's a glimpse of India this week.
