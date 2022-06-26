In Photos: India This Week

A motorcyclist wades through a flooded road, in Kamrup district of Assam, Wednesday, June 22, 2022
(Photo: PTI)
From celebrating International Yoga Day, crisis in Maharashtra to floods in Assam, here's a glimpse of India this week.
Jammu: Border Security Force (BSF) personnel with their sniffer dogs during a yoga session, on the occasion of the 8th International Day of Yoga, at Suchetgarh border post, in Jammu on Tuesday, 21 June.
Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a memento from Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai during the launch of railway and road projects, in Bengaluru on Monday, 20 June.
Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters as he leaves from his official residence Varsha to move to his personal residence Matoshree, in Mumbai on Wednesday, 22 June.
New Delhi: Indian Youth Congress (IYC) President Srinivas BV with IYC workers during a protest against party leader Rahul Gandhis interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case, outside the AICC headquarters, in New Delhi on Tuesday, 21 June.
Damchara: A Reang tribal woman shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote during Assembly by-polls, at Aanndabazar in North Tripura district on Thursday, 23 June.
New Delhi: NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu while filing her nomination papers for presidential election, at Parliament House in New Delhi on Friday, 24 June.
New Delhi: Indian chess Grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand holds the torch as torch relay for 44th Chess Olympiad begins, at Red Fort in New Delhi on Monday, 20 June.
Morigaon: A woman walks on a temporary bamboo bridge at a flood-affected village in Morigaon district on Sunday, 19 June.
New Delhi: Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sachin Pilot and Deepender Singh Hooda during the Congress Satyagraha against the Central governments Agnipath scheme, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Sunday, 19 June.
New Delhi: Artists perform during the ceremony for the launch of torch relay for 44th Chess Olympiad, at Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday, 19 June.
New Delhi: Tri-Services chiefs General Manoj Pande (Army), Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and Admiral R Hari Kumar (Navy) during a bilateral meeting with Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles (unseen), at Vigyan Bhawan, in New Delhi on Wednesday, 22 June.
New Delhi: Navy personnel during the 38th edition of India-Indonesia Coordinated Patrol (IND-INDO CORPAT) exercise on Wednesday, 22 June.
Surat: A man carries his child and his belongings, on Fathers Day, in Surat on Sunday, 19 June.
Bengaluru: Mumbais bowler Tushar Deshpande celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Madhya Pradeshs Himanshu Mantri during the second day of the Ranji Trophy final cricket match between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday, 23 June.
Guwahati: Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde plays chess at a hotel where he is staying with supporting MLAs, in Guwahati on Thursday, 23 June.
New Delhi: Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles inspects a guard of honour at Vigyan Bhawan, in New Delhi on Wednesday, 22 June.
Bhubaneswar: Tribals perform Santhali dance as they see off NDAs Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu, at Biju Patnaik Airport in Bhubaneswar on Thursday, 23 June.
Mamallapuram: Girls perform yoga at the Shore Temple on the International Day of Yoga, in Mamallapuram on Tuesday, 21 June.
New Delhi: Former union minister Yashwant Sinha addresses a press conference, in New Delhi on Wednesday, 22 June 22. Sinha has been unanimously chosen as the joint opposition candidate for upcoming presidential elections.
Patna: CPI legislators stage a protest over the Agnipath scheme during the first day of the Monsoon session, at Bihar Vidhan Sabha, in Patna on Friday, 24 June.
