In Photos: India This Week

From the farmers' protest to Khelo India Games, here's a glimpse of India this week.
An Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper during a fire power demonstration at the Vayu Shakti 2024 at Pokhran Range, in Jaisalmer district, on Saturday, 17 February.
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi meets the family of Ajeesh, a forest watchman who was killed in an elephant attack, in Wayanad, Kerala, on Sunday, 18 February.
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates scoring 200 runs during the 4th day of the 3rd cricket Test match between India and England, at Niranjan Shah Stadium, in Rajkot, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024.
People from the Maratha community take part in celebrations of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary, in old city of Hyderabad, on Monday, 19 February.
Security personnel stand guard during the protesting farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, near the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border, in Patiala district, on Wednesday, 21 February.
Farmers near an excavator modified to shield from police rubber bullets, during their protest over various demands, including a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) for crops and farm loan waiver, at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border, in Patiala district, on Tuesday, 20 February.
Opening ceremony of the 4th Khelo India Winter Games, at Gulmarg in Baramulla district, on Wednesday, 21 February.
Police use water cannon to disperse Indian Youth Congress workers protesting in support of farmers, in Jaipur, on Wednesday, 21 February.
Police detain BJP MP Locket Chatterjee and other BJP Mahila Morcha members on their way to Sandeshkhali, at Bhojerhat in South 24 Parganas district, on Friday, 23 February.
spirants holding placards shout slogans during their protest over the RO/ARO exam paper leak allegations, in front of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, in Prayagraj, on Friday, 23 February.
