In Photos: India This Week

Ahmedabad: A man painted his body with Indian Tri-color and another painted Pakistan national flag on his body, pose ahead of India-Pakistan T20 world Cup match, 23 October.
(Photo: PTI)
From Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar's death to Aryan Khan's bail hearings, here's a glimpse of India this week.
A fan holds a poster of Kannada film actor Puneeth Rajkumar as he arrives to pay his last respects to the mortal remains of Rajkumar at the Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru, Friday, 29 October, 2021. Rajkumar passed away due to a fatal cardiac arrest on Friday morning.
A farmer looks on as barbed wires and barricades are removed from the site of their agitation against three farm laws, at Ghazipur border, New Delhi, Friday, 29 October, 2021.
Panaji: West Bengal CM and TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee flashes victory sign with Tennis veteran Leander Paes as he joins the party, in Panaji, 29 October.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes for Rome to attend the 16th G20 Leaders Summit, 29 October.
Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan celebrates Aryan Khan's bail with his friends and legal team, in Mumbai, 28 October.
Kiran Gosavi, the NCB witness in the Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case, at the Commissioner of Police office in Pune, 28 October.
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah meets Governor of West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar as he is admitted at AIIMS Hospital after testing positive for malaria, 27 October.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Dadasaheb Phalke award winner, superstar Rajinikanth along with his wife Latha Rajinikanth, 27 October.
Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to a CRPF Camp in Pulwama., 25 October.
A 7400 sq.ft. big 'rangoli' of Indian cricketers on the eve of India vs Pakistan cricket match at ICC Men's T20 World Cup, in Indore, 23 October.
Workers prepare garlands at Ghazipur wholesale flower market in New Delhi, Tuesday, 26 October, 2021.
A potter makes clay earthen lamps for sale ahead of the Diwali festival, in Gurugram, Wednesday, 27 October, 2021.
