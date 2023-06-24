In Photos: India This Week

People perform yoga during a session organised on the International Day of Yoga in Amritsar on Wednesday, 21 June.
(Photo: PTI)
From the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath in Odisha's Puri to International Yoga Day 2023 being celebrated across the country, here's a glimpse of India this week.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes for his three-day US visit, in New Delhi on Tuesday, 20 June.
A massive crowd of devotees during the annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath in Odisha's Puri on Tuesday, 20 June.
Indian bullfrogs in a rain-filled water body in West Bengal's Nadia on Monday, 19 June.
People from Manipur stage a protest over the ongoing violence in the state at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Monday, 19 June.
Women and children react during rains near the India Gate in New Delhi on Monday, 19 June.
NDRF personnel carry out a search operation in Depota river after a local youth went missing in the flood-affected area of Bahbari near Tezpur in Sonitpur district of Assam on Monday, 19 June.
People perform yoga during a session organised on the International Day of Yoga in Amritsar on Wednesday, 21 June.
Bajrang Sena activists burn an effigy of writer and lyricist Manoj Muntashir, while protesting against the film 'Adipurush', in MP's Bhopal on Wednesday, 21 June.
A worker paints the divider of the newly-constructed Parthala Signature Bridge in Noida on Thursday, 22 June. The flyover is expected to be inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on 25 June, giving relief to commuters coming to Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad from traffic jams.
People participate in a camel race organised on World Camel Day at ICAR-National Research Centre in Rajasthan's Bikaner on Thursday, 22 June.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi being welcomed on his arrival at the Opposition meeting in Bihar's Patna Airport on Friday, 23 June.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)