In Photos: India This Week

From Argentina winning the FIFA World Cup to the Parliament's Winter Session, here is a glimpse of India this week.
(Photo: PTI)
From Argentina winning the FIFA World Cup to the Parliament's Winter Session, here is a glimpse of India this week.
Prayagraj: Vehicles set on fire during a protest by Allahabad University students that erupted after the security guard allegedly stopped a students leader from entering the campus, in Prayagraj, Monday, 19 December, 2022.
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu in a meeting with Alphabet Inc. and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, Monday, 19 December, 2022
Agra: CISF personnel with a sniffer dog inspect the Taj Mahal complex, as part of security arrangements ahead of the new year and Christmas, in Agra, Thursday, 22 December, 2022.
Gurugram: Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama arrives for an interactive session at Salwan Public School, in Gurugram, Wednesday, 21 December, 2022
Kolkata: Argentina soccer fans hold a replica of FIFA World Cup trophy to celebrate the wins of teams victory in the final football match against France in Qatar, in Kolkata, Monday, 19 December, 2022
Solapur: Bhim Sainiks take part in a protest morch over controversial remarks against Shivaji Maharaj, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Mahatma Phule and Bhaurao Patil, in Solapur, Wednesday, 21 December, 2022
New Delhi: Congress MPs Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, P Chidambaram, KC Venugopal, DMKs TR Baalu and other members during a protest near the Gandhi Statue demanding discussion on national security and Indo-China border dispute issue during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, 21 December, 2022
Jammu: Members of Jammu and Kashmir Rehbar-e-Khel Teachers Association in a scuffle with police personnel during their protest march towards the Governors residence, in Jammu, Thursday, 22 December, 2022.
Kolkata: Argentina soccer fans hold a replica of FIFA World Cup trophy to celebrate the wins of teams victory in the final football match against France in Qatar, in Kolkata, Monday, 19 December, 2022
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves at supporters during the partys Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Dausa district, Sunday,18 December, 2022.
Mumbai: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, CDS Gen Anil Chauhan, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar and other navy officials during the commissioning ceremony of INS Mormugao at the naval dockyard in Mumbai, Sunday, 18 December, 2022.
Jaipur: Rajasthan Anganbari Employees Federation members take part in a protest rally against the state government for their demands, in Jaipur, Friday, 23 December, 2022.
Bengaluru: Indian Blind Cricket Team players celebrate after they beat Bangladesh team during the 3rd T20 Cricket World Cup Final for the Blind between India and Bangladesh, at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Saturday, 17 December, 2022.
Nagaon: Police personnel during an anti-encroachment drive, at Batadrava in Nagaon, Monday, 19 December, 2022.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)