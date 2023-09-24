In Photos: India This Week

Devotees carry a 23-feet Lord Ganesha idol (Hubballi Ka Raja) for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Hubballi on Tuesday, 19 September.
(Photo: PTI)
From the landmark Women's Reservation Bill being passed in the Special Session of Parliament to Ganesh Chaturthi being celebrated with much faith and fervour, here's a glimpse of India this week.
Students throw pamphlets at the College Of Vocational Studies during Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) polls in New Delhi on Friday, 22 September.
Women BJP leaders during the Nari Shakti Vandan-Abhinandan Karyakram a day after Parliament passed the women's reservation bill at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Friday, 22 September.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, BJP MP JP Nadda, and other Parliamentarians walks towards the new Parliament building in New Delhi on Tuesday, 19 September.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, wearing the porters' trademark red shirt and badge, carries luggage over his head during an interaction with porters at Anand Vihar railway station in New Delhi on Thursday, 21 September.
Clouds envelope the city after rain in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla on Monday, 18 September.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda with former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy during a meeting in New Delhi on Friday, 22 September. The Kumaraswamy-led JD(S) joined the BJP's National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Friday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during the foundation stone laying ceremony of an international cricket stadium in Varanasi on Saturday, 23 September.
Spectators enjoy the sprint race at the Grand Prix of India at the Buddha International Circuit in Greater Noida on Saturday, 23 September.
Punjab Police constables during their passing out parade in Jalandhar on Friday, 22 September.
