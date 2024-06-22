In Photos: India This Week

Muslim devotees offer namaz on Eid al-Adha festival at Jama Masjid in New Delhi on Monday, 17 June 2024.
(Photo Credit: PTI)
People wait to collect drinking water from a Delhi Jal Board tanker on a hot summer day as the water crisis continues at a slum in the Geeta Colony area of East Delhi on Saturday, June 15, 2024.
Mortal remains of two Indians who died in the recent Kuwait fire incident are being brought to the airport in Gorakhpur on Saturday, 15 June 2024.
People enjoy Juhu Beach in Mumbai on Sunday, 16 June 16 2024.
Vendors take rest in the shade of a tree on a hot summer day, in New Delhi, on Sunday, 16 June 2024.
Indian batter Smriti Mandhana celebrates her century during the first women's ODI cricket match between India and South Africa at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, 16 June 2024.
Devotees gathered at Har ki Pauri in Haridwar on Sunday, June 16, 2024, to take a holy dip in the Ganga river on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra.
Children celebrate the Eid al-Adha celebrations, at Jama Masjid in New Delhi, on Monday, 17 June 2024.
A flooded road along the swollen Teesta river after heavy rainfall, in Sikkim on Monday, 17 June 2024.
Rescue work was underway after a collision between the Kanchanjungha Express and a goods train near Rangapani railway station on Monday, 17 June 2024. At least 15 people were killed and 60 others suffered injuries, according to officials.
Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama being greeted by former US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi during a meeting with US Congressional delegation at his residence, in Dharamsala on Wednesday, 19 June 2024.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined