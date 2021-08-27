In Photos: India This Week

Ghaziabad: People who were stranded in crisis-hit Afghanistan arrived by a special repatriation flight of IAF at the Hindan Air Force Station, 22 August.
(Photo: PTI)
Union Minister Narayan Rane was arrested for "Slap Thackeray" remark on 24 August, and was granted bail hours later. Rane was the first union minister to be arrested in 20 years.
Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his last respects to BJP veteran and former Governor Kalyan Singh, 22 August.
New Delhi: Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman addressed the launch of National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP), 23 August.
New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Pralhad Joshi, briefs the all-party panel over the present situation in Afghanistan, during a meeting at Parliament Annexe, 26 August.
New Delhi: World Athletics U20 Championships Silver medalist long jumper Shaili Singh and Bronze medalist in 4X400m mixed relay, Priya Mohan during an interaction with Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, 25 August.
New Delhi: Sikh Community received the swaroop of Shri Guru Granth Sahib Maharaj from Afghanistan, along with Afghani Sikh members at IGI Terminal 3 Airport, 24 August.
Jalandhar: An artist paints the idols of lord Ganesha at a small workshop ahead of the 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festival, 25 August.
Ghaziabad: People who were stranded in crisis-hit Afghanistan arrived by a special repatriation flight of IAF at the Hindan Air Force Station, 22 August.
New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and other leaders after a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over caste-based census, 23 August.
Agartala: Union Minister Pratima Bhowmik ties a rakhi on the wrist of a BSF soldier during the Raksha Bandhan festival celebration, 21 August.
New Delhi: Afghan children took part in a protest in front of the UNHCR office, 23 August.
New Delhi: Delhi Government appointed Sonu Sood as brand ambassador for 'Desh Ke Mentors' programme, 27 August.
A view of the collapsed Rani Pokhari bridge on Dehradun-Rishikesh highway after heavy rain, 27 August.
Nadia: Beneficiaries wait in a queue to receive COVID-19 vaccine dose, at a government hospital, 27 August.
Published: undefined