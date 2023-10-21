In Photos: India This Week

President Droupadi Murmu presents the Dadasaheb Phalke Award to actor Waheeda Rehman during the 69th National Film Awards at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday, 17 October.
(Photo: PTI)
India's Virat Kohli celebrates after scoring the winning runs as well as his century during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday, 19 October.
Devotees visit a puja pandal on Panchami of the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata on Thursday, 19 October.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his visit to Telangana on Friday, 20 October, ahead of the state Assembly elections.
Preparations underway for the launch of ISROs TV-D1 test flight of Mission Gaganyaan. The launch is scheduled on 21 October between 7 AM and 9 AM from the Satish Dhawan Space Station in Sriharikota.
LGBTQ+ rights activists at the premises of the Supreme Court during the pronouncement of the verdict on same-sex marriages in New Delhi on Tuesday, 17 October.
Firefighters at the site after an explosion at a soap-making factory in Meerut's Lohia Nagar on Tuesday, 17 October.
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and others during the inauguration of the country's tallest national flag installed at the Attari-Wagah border near Amritsar on Thursday, 19 October.
Labourers working to construct the temple at the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra in Ayodhya on Monday, 16 October.
Brazilian soccer icon Ronaldinho during a visit to the Sree Bhumi Sports Club in Kolkata on Monday, 16 October.
